Mike Williams' agent has six meetings at combine

And then there's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Williams, a fallen star free to sign with any NFL team since his release from the Buffalo Bills in December.
Williams' agent has six meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source who spoke to the wideout.
Williams, 27, has totaled just 30 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games over the past two seasons. He was benched in favor of journeyman Chris Hogan in October of last year, effectively ending his Buffalo homecoming after a month and a half.
Sitting on the open market untouched over the past two months is more indicative of his league-wide value than the six meetings in Indy. The combine is simply an opportunity for agents to assure NFL teams that a client is refocused on football and ready to get his careerback on track.
Less than two years after landing a six-year, $40.25 million extension from the Bucs, Williams has reached a point where he's going to have to battle for a roster spot to stay in the league.
