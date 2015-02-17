Around the NFL

Mike Williams' agent has six meetings at combine

Published: Feb 17, 2015 at 02:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Bloated contracts could send up to eight big-name wide receivers to the open market this offseason.

And then there's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Williams, a fallen star free to sign with any NFL team since his release from the Buffalo Bills in December.

Williams' agent has six meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports,  per a source who spoke to the wideout.

Williams, 27, has totaled just 30 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games over the past two seasons. He was benched in favor of journeyman Chris Hogan in October of last year, effectively ending his Buffalo homecoming after a month and a half.

Sitting on the open market untouched over the past two months is more indicative of his league-wide value than the six meetings in Indy. The combine is simply an opportunity for agents to assure NFL teams that a client is refocused on football and ready to get his careerback on track.

Less than two years after landing a six-year, $40.25 million extension from the Bucs, Williams has reached a point where he's going to have to battle for a roster spot to stay in the league.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this week's NFL Scouting Combine with Bucky Brooks. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

