Mike Wallace tells Philbin he didn't want to play

A promising season for Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace ended on an ugly note in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the New York Jets.
After Wallace sat out the second half, multiple reports noted that Wallace had been benched by the coaching staff. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington, though, was told by several team sources that the pass-catcher wasn't just "benched," but pulled himself from the contest.
After Dolphins tight end Charles Clay scored a touchdown with 43 seconds left in the half, Wallace came off the field and told coach Joe Philbin that he no longer wanted to play, per Darlington.
NFL Media's Albert Breer was initially told by a pair of Dolphins coaches that Wallace was pulled for what the team viewed as an attitude problem. Wallace only added to the weirdness by having fellow wideout Brandon Gibson stand at his locker after the game to answer questions from reporters on his behalf.
Wallace has thrived in play-caller Bill Lazor's offense to the tune of 62 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. He struggled at times to mesh with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but that falls more on the passer's hot-and-cold deep ball.
Due $9.85 million next season as part of a five-year, $60 million contract that runs through 2017, Wallace and Miami need to work out their issues this offseason, especially with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross promising last week that Philbin would return in 2015.
Darlington said it best in summing up Sunday's stinkbomb in South Beach:
