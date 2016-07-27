Mike Wallace fails Baltimore Ravens' conditioning test

Wallace joined the Ravens in the offseason on a two-year, $11.5 million deal after a forgettable stint in Minnesota. It is peculiar, though, that a receiver known for his top-end speed failed a conditioning test. He'll get another shot to complete it later this week -- which he's expected to pass, according to the team's Twitter account -- and avoid any kind of repercussions, such as fines, running after practice or public embarrassment.