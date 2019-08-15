Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel downplays Titans-Pats practice skirmish

Published: Aug 15, 2019 at 07:09 AM

Late in the summer, things can get heated at NFL practices.

That's what happened at Thursday's joint practice between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, when cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wideout A.J. Brown went at it.

In what NFL Network's Mike Giardi described as a "fracas," Gilmore and Brown got tangled up before Devin McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Corey Davis joined in.

"If that's a fight to you, man you've never been in a fight," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said after practice. "We just don't want any punches thrown."

No punches were thrown, so Vrabel got his wish. The skirmish didn't go any further than some shoving.

"I'm going to make sure we do (joint practices) with people that we trust that aren't sharing information and practice the same way we do, and believe in competing hard and finishing by not throwing punches," Vrabel said. "I understand that it's competitive -- they're pro football players. We want them to be really competitive.

"Is there going to be pushing and shoving? Yeah, I would figure there would be. But can they play with enough composure to break it up like they do in a game and go back? There's pushing and shoving in every game, and if you don't throw a punch they're going to let you go back into the huddle."

There was a lighter moment before practice began, when Tom Brady -- Vrabel's former teammate -- presented the coach with a trophy to commemorate the Titans' 34-10 win over the Patriots last season.

While Brady and the Pats got the last laugh by winning the Super Bowl, Vrabel didn't seem too pleased with the joke.

"I don't even know where it is right now," Vrabel said when asked about it after practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Allen Robinson's shallow Week 1 route chart a product of 'what we were trying to get accomplished'

Allen Robinson's route chart from Chicago's Week 1 loss wasn't exactly explosive. The star WR spoke on the matter, which gained traction via his route chart being posted to Twitter and largely seen as a disgrace to a player who has finished each of the last two seasons with 1,100 receiving yards.
news

Cardinals' Chandler Jones not focused on contract: 'I play best when I don't go in thinking about the deal'

On Wednesday, Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones finally did some talking off the field. Apparently, the 10-year veteran has kept the contract subject out of his mind, as well as his mouth.
news

Davante Adams on Packers' Week 1 flop vs. Saints: 'It'll be a really good wake-up call for us'

The Packers' Week 1 bout against the Saints featured no punch from the defending NFC North champs. The 35-point drubbing was the worst loss of the Aaron Rodgers era. "It just got weird, man. It was a weird game," star WR Davante Adams explained on NFL NOW.
news

Giants rule out starters Evan Engram, Shane Lemieux for Thursday's game vs. Washington

A Giants offense that sputtered in its season opener will be short two starters this week due to injury. Neither TE﻿ Evan Engram﻿ (calf) nor OL ﻿Shane Lemieux﻿ (knee) practiced this week, and both will be unavailable for the club's first NFC East game against Washington on Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) won't play vs. Texans

Odell is a no-go yet again. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that they will hold ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (knee) out of Sunday's game against the Texans.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer dismisses USC coaching rumors: 'No chance'

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer made it clear Wednesday that there's no chance of him returning to college to take the newly vacant coaching job at USC.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 15

Raiders DT Gerald McCoy is having another season sidelined by injury.

Ian Rapoport reports that McCoy suffered a season-ending injury. The Raiders announced the DT sustained a knee injury during Monday Night Football.
news

Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Chargers WR Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1. His success could continue in Week 2 against a Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers. That's not lost on Williams, either.
news

Ja'Marr Chase to critics after Week 1 performance: 'I like to tell them, "Enjoy the show"'

All the preseason and training camp consternation surrounding ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ was washed away in Week 1 as the first-round WR carved up the Vikings to the tune of five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. He had an interesting response on Good Morning Football when asked what he'd say to his critics.
news

George Kittle: 49ers' advantages in undefeated NFC West are defense, run game

In the NFC, the West has been a cauldron of battle for years, with different winners the past three seasons and all four teams winning at least once since 2015. George Kittle sees San Francisco as a notable contender.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams QB Matthew Stafford lead Players of the Week

 Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes led the way as the first batch of NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW