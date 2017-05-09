Mike Vick on the 2017 New York Jets: 'Man, good luck'

Comments like these from Vick, I feel, used to stick in the organization's craw and keep them competitive during times when it should have powered down the engines and focused on repairing some glaring holes that were developing on the roster. At the moment, the team is hurting across their offensive line, in the secondary, at linebacker and in the backfield. One reason? When general manager Mike Maccagnan came aboard, their immediate instinct was to take one last run at the Patriots by signing the likes of Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie and trading for Brandon Marshall. They didn't trade valuable end-of-career assets for picks. They didn't play young talent and lean on a new coaching staff.