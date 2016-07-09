Around the NFL

Mike Vick has message for Golden State Warriors

Published: Jul 09, 2016 at 03:27 AM

Will Mike Vick play football next season?

The veteran quarterback said earlier in the offseason that he has another year left in him.

"I've got one more dedicated season in my blood, if somebody needs me to come in. But I'm kind of happy where I am right now," Vick explained, per the Daily Press.

Thus far, there's been a shortage of suitors for the quarterback. But the radio silence hasn't stopped Vick from being playful on social media.

The Virginia Tech product photoshopped a picture of himself in a Golden State Warriors uniform.

The last time we saw Vick on a basketball court this happened:

Thankfully Vick was joking about basketball.

