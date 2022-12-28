Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run defense must be better after 'bad day' in previous loss to Ravens

Published: Dec 28, 2022 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, Mike Tomlin knows his defense can't have another performance against Baltimore like it did three weeks ago.

In Week 14, the Steelers allowed the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens to gobble up 215 rushing yards on 42 attempts in a 16-14 loss. Pittsburgh gave up 120 yards to J.K. Dobbins on 15 carries, including a 44-yard gallop that set up the Ravens' only touchdown early in the first quarter.

Since getting run over by their division rivals, the Steelers' run defense has played better, allowing only 79 yards on 35 carries, an average of 2.3 yards per attempt, in wins against the rumbling Carolina Panthers and Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I don't know that was a fork in the road, if you will, for our run defense," Tomlin said Tuesday. "More than anything, I thought we had a bad day. I think our run defense has been really solid over the second half of the year. It wasn't reflected in our play that day. There's nothing we can do about that. That tape's in the can."

The Steelers have allowed 105.6 rushing YPG in 2022 (sixth in NFL) but have been better since their Week 9 bye, allowing 91.6 yards per game over the last seven contests -- including the Ravens' big day.

Tomlin believes that just because the Ravens ran well against his D a few weeks ago doesn't mean they'll repeat the performance Sunday.

"I've been in this league long enough to know that you can roll two teams out in back-to-back days and the game can unfold differently," Tomlin said. "Although we did play them a couple of weeks ago and there are some things to be gleaned from that, I don't think either party is hanging their hat on how that transpired or that component of it."

Sitting at 7-8, Pittsburgh needs a win Sunday night plus help to make a last-ditch postseason bid -- a Miami win over New England on Sunday eliminates the Steelers. Tomlin is also battling to get over the .500 mark for the 16th straight season, adding to his record of non-losing seasons by a head coach to start his career.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman lead Players of the Week

Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow highlight the Players of the Week.

news

Commanders to start QB Carson Wentz vs. Browns in Week 17

The Commanders are going to start quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 against the Browns. Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke, Washington's starter for nine straight games, late in the Commanders' loss to the 49ers.

news

Titans need QB Malik Willis to 'continue to progress' after struggling through first three starts

With Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis set to make his fourth start on Thursday against the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel wants to see the rookie signal-caller "progress" over these final two games of the regular season.

news

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin views Baltimore's Mark Andrews in the same ilk as Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts -- tight ends by designation, but the top targets on their teams nonetheless.

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'

Might Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join the Cincinnati Bengals, who have locked up a playoff spot? There's at least a smidgeon of a possibility.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa showed 'nothing that would have triggered' concussion protocol during game vs. Packers

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol" during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that the team believes quarterback Russell Wilson is "fixable" and the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett was not based on Wilson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE