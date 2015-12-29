Mike Tomlin: Steelers need to get 'the stench off'

One week ago, they looked like the hottest team in the AFC. But after Sunday's stunning loss to the Ravens, Pittsburgh is on the outside looking in and needing extra help to gain a playoff spot in the AFC.
Said Tomlin: "Our ills from last week need to be rectified and rectified quickly. We have to bounce back like championship caliber teams do," adding that Sunday's tilt with the Browns is about "getting the stench off us."
The Steelers have to like their chances for a win against Cleveland. They've faced off during Week 17 in five of the past seven seasons, with Pittsburgh winning all five.