Mike Tomlin: Steelers could have NFL's best offense

Persephone has ushered in the madness of spring, signaling the unofficial start of the NFL's period of insane offseason hype.
Not long after Packers coach Mike McCarthy touted his offense's ceiling as the best pro football has seen, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin boasted that his own offense could be the league's highest scoring in 2015.
"My expectation is they're capable of being the very best because we've got the goods," Tomlin said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting, via the team's official website. "We've got guys that are capable, we've got guys that know what they're doing, we've got guys that played together for an extended period of time now so that's a reasonable expectation."
The Steelers return every starter on an offense that finished within five yards of the league lead, while scoring 27.3 points per game. Once playmaking rookie Martavis Bryant joined the wide receiver rotation after the Week 7 bye, that average jumped to 31.2.
Todd Haley's unit boasts a talented young nucleus, highlighted by the explosive "triplets" of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.
It's certainly reasonable to believe the Bryant, expected to push for Markus Wheaton's No. 2 job, will be a more reliable threat in his second season.
The Steelers also believe that signingDeAngelo Williams and getting lightning-quick jitterbug Dri Archermore involved will allow the backfield to reach its full potential.
Dick LeBeau's vaunted defense carried this franchise for the past decade. Now that LeBeau is gone and the secondary and pass rush remain major question marks, it's time for the offense to do the heavy lifting in Pittsburgh.
