Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

Published: Dec 28, 2021 at 02:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out time.

There's the fact the Steelers have just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career, beginning with what is potentially his final home game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh (7-7-1) and Cleveland (7-8) enter the prime-time contest in similar situations. Both are coming off disappointing losses that came in very different fashions, and each team knows it needs to win out to have any hope of sneaking into the playoffs.

"The road is getting narrow for us and for them and I think that's a component to this that I'm gonna keep talking about with our guys during the course of the work week," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "We've absorbed some negativity, they've absorbed some negativity, it's about getting the best out of ourselves and I'm sure it's the same for them.

"So they're making some decisions about how they want to play ball this week, what best engineers victory for them and so all we have is our in-stadium experience against them and what's on tape and our in-stadium experience plus what's on tape tells us that we better work our tails off to minimize their run game and ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and we better not let Myles Garrett wreck it."

Both have also exhibited offensive issues. The Steelers, though, have somewhat of a coaching scapegoat: offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pittsburgh's offense has lacked rhythm for much of 2021 and is often defined by one frequent outcome: a short pass in the flat to ﻿Najee Harris﻿ for little or no gain.

The Steelers have explosive playmakers, but they haven't been an explosive unit. They've also been forced to work their way through playing with a young, inexperienced offensive line, helping explain Harris' 3.7 yards per carry on 268 attempts.

Fans can point the finger at Canada, but it's about more than simply play-calling. Tomlin acknowledged as much Tuesday.

"I have no reservations about the play-calling component of his job and what he's done," Tomlin said of Canada. "But I also will acknowledge there's probably a learning curve at every job that pertains to the National Football League. A college equipment man that becomes a pro equipment man, his job is somewhat different as I'm sure someone that covers college football in your space, it becomes significantly different when they cover professional football. I think that's a reasonable discussion regardless of what we're talking about in our ecosystem that is football."

Pittsburgh's offensive struggles have seen the Steelers fail to score a first-half touchdown in each of their last five games. The Steelers are 2-3 in those contests, recording enough wins to stay relevant but not enough to gain any significant ground on its divisional opponents.

The Steelers can send the Browns into the offseason with a win Sunday, but must figure out a way to gain an early advantage.

"That's our intentions every week but we've come up short," Tomlin said of scoring touchdowns in the first half. "I'm not gonna run away from that, it is what it is, I'm not going to try to explain it away, we can sit in settings like this and talk about it all day ... but that doesn't solve the problem, actions does. So we have an additional 24 hours of prep we plan to use it from a schematic standpoint.

"We have a number of guys who are working their way back to us either from COVID or injury, how we divide that labor up and highlight their positive attributes and work to minimize our collective negative attributes are going to be a component of that discussion."

As the quarterback, Roethlisberger is certainly at the center of the offensive issues, even if it hasn't always been his fault. The 39-year-old has looked his age at times during the season, while also turning back the clock in other instances. The combined result has failed to give the Steelers a reliable expectation for Roethlisberger, undercutting their offensive ambitions.

With two games left in the 2021 regular season -- and perhaps in Roethlisberger's career -- there's little time to reflect on what Big Ben has done in his storied time in Pittsburgh. The focus is correctly on the week ahead, one in which the Steelers can keep themselves alive with a win or turn toward the offseason with a loss.

"To be honest with you, we don't have enough time," Tomlin said when asked to summarize Roethlisberger's career. "I mean, I've experienced 15 years of Hall of Fame-caliber play as it pertains to Ben. My focus and his focus this week is this game and preparing for this game and performing well in this game.

"I'm sure there will be an appropriate time in the future where I'll get an opportunity to sing his praises and I'll gladly do so. It just doesn't feel like the appropriate time as we zero in on this opportunity that is Monday Night Football this week."

Roethlisberger will get his due when the time comes. But he must first attempt to finish 2021 strong, as it might be his last chance to do so in his career.

Otherwise, he'll be looking at a familiar final scene at Heinz Field, one that defined the end of Pittsburgh's 2020 season: sitting on the bench, staring into the abyss while the Browns celebrate a monumental win on enemy turf.

Related Content

news

Jaguars request interviews with five coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they're moving in multiple directions.
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could be without ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Week 17 after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates have a chance to turn things around drastically in the final couple of weeks if they can win out and get some help from the Rams and Chiefs.
news

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening's only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Saints on Monday night

With steady work from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a whole lot from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins were able to get a hard-fought win as Miami shut down New Orleans for a 20-3 victory on "Monday Night Football." 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that RB Darrell Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday. 
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW