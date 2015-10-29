Mike Tomlin's simple axiom still drives Pittsburgh Steelers

The story of the Steelers, though, is the 2-2 they went as Roethlisberger was sidelined with a sprained MCL and bone bruise. They did so with a 35-year-old second-string quarterback who only signed with the team as training camp wound down (Mike Vick) and with a 26-year-old third-string quarterback who had never played a regular-season snap of NFL football (Landry Jones). They did it without starters, at various points in those four games, at linebacker (Ryan Shazier, Jarvis Jones), defensive end (Stephon Tuitt), safety (Will Allen), receiver (Martavis Bryant) and left tackle (Kelvin Beachum). They did it because, well, the standard is the standard.