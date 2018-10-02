Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: I really have no Le'Veon Bell update

Published: Oct 02, 2018 at 06:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the Steelers reeling from their second loss in four weeks, Le'Veon Bell's status bubbled up again on Monday.

Coach Mike Tomlin essentially had nothing to say on the matter when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

"I have not talked to Le'Veon and I really have no Le'Veon update," Tomlin said when asked about the star running back. "We'll cross that bridge when we come to it. Nothing has changed from my perspective in that regard."

Tomlin's comments follow a Monday report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, which cited a source saying Bell is planning on returning between weeks 7 and 8.

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell told ESPN, however, he did not confirm the return date cited in the article. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs.

"But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

Pittsburgh didn't miss Bell in Week 1 thanks to the play of understudy James Conner, but it's been an up-and-down road since. Pittsburgh understandably went away from the run when trying to erase a large deficit in Week 2, and found itself trailing 14-0 rather quickly in Week 4. In those two games, Conner rushed just 17 times for 36 yards, a hair over 2 yards per carry, as the Steelers aired it out with varying levels of desperation.

That won't get the job done. But the Steelers are in familiar territory, sans-Bell, getting off to a slow offensive start for the second straight season. They broke 100 yards rushing in just two of the first four weeks of the season in 2017. The difference is: Week 4 of 2017 was Bell's breakout for the season.

Week 4 of 2018 was a clunker, with Bell far from Heinz Field and Ben Roethlisberger admitting he's not on the same page with anyone on Pittsburgh's offense after the unit's worst showing of the season. Teammate Antonio Brown echoed those thoughts, telling NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala "we have to find a way to connect."

As the Steelers look for answers offensively, they aren't searching for Bell -- yet. Perhaps that could change a month from now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Falcons and Seahawks earned crucial wins on Sunday amid a competitive playoff race in the NFC.
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.
news

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down six things to watch for on the Christmas Day tripleheader featuring: Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles and Ravens-49ers.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.
news

Steelers' George Pickens on connection with Mason Rudolph: 'I was just hoping he'd give me a chance'

In this holiday special, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three-game losing streak with the help of receiver George Pickens dominating and quarterback Mason Rudolph giving him a chance.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's doubleheader 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are alive and well amid a competitive AFC playoff race following Saturday night's dominant 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 16 doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers