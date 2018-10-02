Mike Tomlin: I really have no Le'Veon Bell update

Pittsburgh didn't miss Bell in Week 1 thanks to the play of understudy James Conner, but it's been an up-and-down road since. Pittsburgh understandably went away from the run when trying to erase a large deficit in Week 2, and found itself trailing 14-0 rather quickly in Week 4. In those two games, Conner rushed just 17 times for 36 yards, a hair over 2 yards per carry, as the Steelers aired it out with varying levels of desperation.