Mike Tomlin: 'I haven't given one iota of thought' about return to coaching

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is only halfway through his first season as an analyst for NBC's "Sunday Night Football", but already speculation has swirled about his future. Asked during a conference call on Wednesday if he'd entertain opportunities to return to the NFL as a coach, Tomlin said he hasn't yet considered the possibility.

"I haven't given one iota of thought about coaching," Tomlin said. "I'm sure that some of that is going to come up in the not-too-distant future. But I'll cross that bridge when I come to it. I'm really excited about my new role and working to get better each and every week."

Tomlin spent 19 seasons as the head coach of the Steelers. After stepping down, he joined "Football Night in America" as an analyst.

"I've been enjoying the challenge of the new work," Tomlin said. "I've got a great team. I'm having a lot of fun with my coworkers. It's awesome to be as close to the game as I am and observe the game from a global perspective. I think when you're coaching you block out a lot of the peripheral things during the course of a season. It's been fun absorbing it from a football lover's perspective.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying it, but it's also fun to be challenged. I'm something of a novice, obviously. I'm hyper focused on getting better each and every week in terms of delivering information and delivering it in an informational and entertaining way."

On Sunday, Tomlin will be part of a broadcast featuring his former team for the first time when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Tomlin has stayed in contact with many of his players, particularly longtime veterans like Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt.

"I look forward to it because of the relationships," Tomlin said. "But I'm capable of compartmentalizing and getting hyper focused on the job. But it certainly will be fun to see some guys I've got good relationships with and there will certainly be a lot of that. But they have a job to do. I have a job to do. I'm sure everyone is going to be focused on the task at hand."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.