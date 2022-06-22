Mike Tomlin dismisses idea of Steelers signing Antonio Brown: 'Y'all know that ain't happening'

Antonio Brown recently tweeted that he wants to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler. If that happens, it would strictly be ceremonial.

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin dismissed the idea of Brown returning to Pittsburgh as an active player.

"Y'all know that ain't happening," Tomlin said, via SI.com. "In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that, man. You know he's moved on, and we've moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it's a realistic conversation, but we know that's not realistic."

Brown produced a Hall of Fame resume in nine seasons with the Steelers, generating 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. He led the league in catches and yards in two seasons while being named a first-team All-Pro four times. During his nine years, he averaged 86.2 yards per game with Tomlin's team.

Since it ended poorly for Brown in Pittsburgh, the receiver's career unraveled, with his runs with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers all closing in controversy.