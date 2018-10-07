Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Certain penalties in Steelers win 'a joke'

Published: Oct 07, 2018 at 01:29 PM
Herbie Teope

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, but coach Mike Tomlin voiced frustration over one aspect of the game.

The Steelers and Falcons combined for 14 penalties -- seven each -- and Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree drew a penalty for illegal use of hands.

Tomlin was asked after the game about Dupree's infraction and used the opportunity to share his feelings on what he felt were other blown calls.

"Those look like legitimate calls, we got to be better there, but some of the other stuff, man, is a joke," Tomlin told reporters, via via the Steelers' official website. "We got to get better as a National Football League.

"Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We got to get them correct, and so I'm pissed about it, to be quite honest with you, but that's all I'm going to say on it."

Whether Tomlin was upset over Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt getting penalized for roughing the passer just two plays after Dupree's infraction isn't known. Watt stumbled coming off the right side of the line of scrimmage and his trajectory took him on a low path to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Watt, however, appeared to attempt to avoid Ryan before drawing the flag. The play drew commentary from Watt's older brother, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, on Twitter:

Meanwhile, what makes Tomlin's comments noteworthy surrounds his position as a member of the NFL competition committee.

NFL EVP of Football Operations Troy Vincent has been in touch with Tomlin regarding his comments and it is being reviewed for a possible fine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. As Rapoport notes, post-game comments are often given more latitude because of the emotion involved.

But Tomlin isn't the first head coach to voice concern on the lack of consistency on calls. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, also a member of the committee, recently expressed the need for uniformity among officiating crews when it comes to roughing the passer calls.

Additionally, Minnesota Vikings coach head coach Mike Zimmer raised alarm during the preseason over the league's emphasis on initiating contact with the helmet, a rule Zimmer said would "cost some people some jobs" or a chance at the postseason.

With Tomlin now joining the fray, the release of Week 5's officiating video later in the week will certainly command eyeballs as NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron explains what happened on certain penalties around the league.

