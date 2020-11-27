Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin canceling Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

NFL league officials are set to meet later Friday to discuss the Ravens situation dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, but the decision on whether the game is played on Sunday might not be made Friday as the latest test results are not set to come in until Friday night.

The game was initially set to be played on Thursday night, but due to the outbreak within the Ravens organization, the NFL moved the game to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of four Ravens players to test positive for COVID-19 on Thanksgiving, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and the league is awaiting contract tracing information following the positive tests.

On Friday morning, Rapoport reported the game is still scheduled to be played, but the league's concern is high-risk close contacts and if the Ravens have issues "buttoned up" or if it will continue to spread and that will ultimately determine if the game is played on Sunday or sometime in the future beyond that.

