Mike Shula: Eli Manning has 'a good look in his eye'

Having quarterbacked New York to a pair of Super Bowl titles during his heyday and then lingered a bit too long in the eyes of some during the Giants' recent seasons of struggles, Manning will return to the starting spot under center that was his for the better part of 14 consecutive autumns.
From the vantage point of offensive coordinator Mike Shula, though, Manning has a familiar gleam in his eye.
"He looks good," Shula told reporters on Friday, via team transcript. "He's had a good week. He always has a good look in his eye. He's been great for me as a coach, to be around. I've learned a lot from him. I look forward to watching him on Monday night."
Manning hasn't quarterbacked the Giants to a victory since Week 14 of a season ago, bringing in an individual five-game losing streak as a starter. And, of course, he hasn't quarterbacked at all since September, though rust isn't a concern of his OC.
"Obviously, he's practiced every day," Shula said. "He's gotten himself ready mentally and physically. It's just a matter of getting back out there."
As for the play-calling, there shouldn't be much that changes -- other than one, huge glaring change with the younger, fleet-footed Jones out and the 38-year-old Manning in.
"We might not have him running the ball like we did with Daniel," Shula said. "But other than that, really nothing."
With Manning's return, however, a bit of nostalgia is in the air and perhaps the opportunity to pen a more fitting final chapter in Gotham.