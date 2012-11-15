Mike Shanahan's Washington Redskins must start winning again

I've always believed one wouldn't truly place Shanahan on the hot seat until after the 2013 season. Finally, after years of searching, the Washington Redskins have a franchise quarterback in RG3, who was worth the two first-round draft picks it took to obtain him. He's a perfect fit for the system. The Shanahans, in theory, are perfect for him. The Redskins wouldn't want to mess him up by constantly changing the offense.