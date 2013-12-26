Mike Shanahan, Jim Schwartz among coaches with a case to stay

Schiano was brought in as the anti-Raheem Morris in 2012. Under Morris, Tampa Bay had become player-friendly to the point that the inmates were running the asylum. Schiano's methods might seem extreme and draconian, but the Bucs have become a more disciplined unit, cutting ties with Josh Freeman, who, just a few months ago, was thought to be the franchise quarterback. Job No. 1 is to decide if Mike Glennon is indeed their signal-caller of the future and, if he's not, determine who should be. Either way, the core of what Schiano has built will have to be the basis for success in the short term -- and success is something of which Tampa Bay is desperately in need.