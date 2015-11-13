Mike Pettine won't divulge Browns QB for Week 10

As of Friday afternoon, the starting quarterbacks for Sunday's AFC North tilt between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers remained a mystery.
Although Browns coach Mike Pettine knows who will start between veteran Josh McCown and backup Johnny Manziel, he's not divulging the information for strategic reasons, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. However, a source with knowledge of the team's thinking told Rapoport that Manziel is expected to start.
Battling back from an injury to his ribs, McCown is officially "questionable" for Sunday's game after putting in a limited practice on Friday.
Pettine added that McCown has steadily improved throughout the week, but Manziel has taken the majority of the first-team practice reps.
Don't be surprised if word on the starter doesn't leak until Sunday morning.
While Browns players are preparing for Manziel to get the nod, Pettine has maintained that McCown will start if he's physically able to do so.