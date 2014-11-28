Mike Pettine's Cleveland Browns turnaround built on experience

1) What would RGIII be worth on the trade market? Hard to believe we're here, but it's certainly within reason now to at least kick the tires on the trade value of Robert Griffin III. And as usual, you can start by following the money trail. Griffin has just $3.27 million and one year left on his rookie deal with the Washington Redskins, as well as an option for 2016, which a team could elect to (but probably wouldn't) exercise at around $16 million. That makes the financials doable though not ideal, in that there's little control (without paying a relatively high cost) beyond next year for a player who, at this point, remains a project. And remember, the one offense he thrived in was a facsimile of Baylor's offense imported to Washington by then-coordinator Kyle Shanahan, a factor that (as was the case with Tim Tebow) makes RGIII a less-than-ideal backup option. But then, there's still considerable talent and upside. "He's a car that's been driven off the lot; also, the dynamics of his contract drive his price down," said one NFC general manager. "The biggest keys -- QBs go for more than other positions, and his contract is ticking down to the last year, unless a team wants to pick up that option." As this GM sees it, "if there were multiple bidders, they might get a 3 and change (a 5 or 6 or 7), and I'm sure they'd try to get a 2." An AFC exec added: "On the high end, the team asks for a 2 and settles for a third or maybe a fourth." A couple other evaluators affirmed the idea that a mid-round pick seemed like the right range for Griffin, which is pretty stunning, considering what his rights went for just 32 months ago. Of course, a lot could change in the next four weeks. But if nothing does -- and the Redskins plan to give Colt McCoy the chance to hold on to the job -- the team will have an asset with seriously depressed worth.