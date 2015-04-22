Around the NFL

Mike Pettine on a Marcus Mariota trade: 'Why not?'

Apr 22, 2015

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine had the perfect answer for reporters when asked if his team was willing to get into the mix for former Oregon star Marcus Mariota.

"Sure," he said Tuesday, via Cleveland.com. "Why not?"

The answer was perfect because, at this point, most coaches and executives forced to talk are just openly mocking the pre-draft process altogether.

There are infinite reasons why Pettine would want to trade up for Mariota just like there are infinite reasons why he would just want a team to think he was doing so.

Pettine knows this, and his sense of humor is only propelling what promises to be one of the most eventful drafts in recent history.

With two first-round picks, the Browns are in a great place to make the move. Their quarterbacks coach, Kevin O'Connell, trained the Heisman Trophy winner and ran his pro day.

But at this point there are far too many variables to even consider it a viable option, including the nine or so teams that could also covet Mariota's services.

The real negotiations for the No. 2 pick will likely start within 24 hours of start of the NFL draft and continue on well into the Titans' time on the clock.

The Eli Manning deal, which sent the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback to the Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers and a bundle of picks, didn't even get started until San Diego had seven minutes left on the clock.

So for now, Pettine is spot on.

Why not?

