Mike Pettine: Joe Haden hasn't played well at times

"It was unfortunate that it happened because we're in a bottom-line business, and Joe, for the most part throughout the game, played very well," Pettine said Monday, according to The Plain Dealer. "You can go back to the Saints game (when he gave up a 9-yard TD to Jimmy Graham). You can look at two plays and vilify Joe, but for the rest of the game he played very well. That's life in the NFL."