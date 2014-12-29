Mike Pettine: Browns at 'crossroads' with Josh Gordon

"Clearly a disappointing way for him to end the year," Pettine said of Gordon. "But at the same time, Josh right now is a Cleveland Brown. We want to take care of our own, but at the same time, we're gonna hold our guys accountable. I think everybody recognizes the talent that's there, but this isn't an individual sport. You have to be accountable to your coaching staff, you have to be accountable to your teammates, more importantly.