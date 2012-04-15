Mike Patterson ready for Eagles camp after brain surgery

After having brain surgery in January, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Mike Patterson plans on being at the team's training camp when it opens in July.
Patterson had brain surgery to remove an arteriovenous malformation on Jan. 26 at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. The surgery required doctors to cut away a piece of bone in his head to remove a tangle of blood vessels behind his right eye and seal off the nearby veins. The bone was reattached without bolts or plates.
"I just want to go out there and show people that no matter what you go through, you still need to stand up and continue to fight," Patterson told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday. "I love football, so I just want to continue to play."
Last season, Patterson had a seizure for nearly four-minutes during the team's training camp in August. Doctors then discovered that he had the very rare condition which often doesn't produce any symptoms, but grows over time.
"No one ever really said I'm going to have to quit playing football… as long as those words never came out, I was pretty happy," Patterson said. "It wasn't on my mind, because I don't like to take myself there… getting yourself worried for no reason."
Despite being diagnosed with the condition Patterson played in 15 games for the Eagles, only missing the final game of the season because of the flu.
"Once he knew he was going to be O.K. health-wise, the next question was, 'O.K., can I continue to pursue something I love doing?' People didn't believe it when it first came out he wasn't going to miss any time," said Patterson's agent, J.R. Rickert.
Patterson isn't expected to be ready for the Eagles' offseason practices which begin in May, but he said he is excited for camp and has no concern going forward about being hit after the surgery.