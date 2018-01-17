 Skip to main content
Mike Munchak turns down second Cardinals interview

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 02:42 AM
You can cross one name off Arizona's lengthy coaching search: Mike Munchak.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pittsburgh's offensive line coach has turned down the chance for a second interview with the Cardinals.

It's unclear why Munchak declined the opportunity, but it's possible he sees himself as a candidate for the Steelers' offensive coordinator job now that Todd Haley will not return in the role next season.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will wage on with a search that has included Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and in-house candidate James Bettcher, the team's defensive coordinator.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill publicly stated he plans to apply a patient approach to the search -- a similar approach the team used before hiring Bruce Arians.

As for Munchak, we'll find out soon enough if he's in line for a bigger role in Pittsburgh.

