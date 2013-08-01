Mike Munchak, drama-filled Tennessee Titans doomed in 2013

Munchak wanted Locker. As a first-year coach, he craved the quarterback. Munchak provided another Titans stunner when he selected Locker with the eighth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. After making the pick, Munchak told me that he had fallen head over heels for Locker during his penultimate season at Washington, citing his arm, athleticism and leadership. Even though Locker didn't dazzle in his senior year, Munchak already was sold. This was his guy, critics be damned. He wanted Locker as his answer, as his franchise quarterback. Munchak was convinced they'd grow something special together in Tennessee.