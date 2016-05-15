 Skip to main content
Mike Mularkey: Titans receivers need to improve

Published: May 15, 2016 at 05:59 AM
Kevin Patra

The Tennessee Titans bulked up the offensive line and backfield this offseason in anticipation of their smashmouth approach in 2016.

The Titans hope the additions of tackle Jack Conklin, and running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry will aid Marcus Mariota in making a leap in Year 2. Just as vital to the quarterback's progress is the receiver corps.

Tennessee added slot receiver Rishard Matthews this offseason and are relying on Kendall Wright and Dorial Green-Beckham, Justin Hunter and Harry Douglas to bolster their play.

"They all know they're going to be coached harder than any position there is," coach Mike Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. "First of all, because it needs to improve. There's no question about that. If there's a position on this team that could be better, it's that one.

"We're going to be in their ear. We're not going to accept anything that's not the best from them. If they don't show that, we're going to find someone that understands that."

Green-Beckham offers the highest upside. The 6-foot-5 receiver possesses the size, speed and ball-snatching skills to be a game-changing talent. However, his route running needs improvement, he's had fits with drops due to concentration issues and the 23 year old has had health troubles.

Mularkey noted that DGB's progress has been slowed by another injury.

"He's not done a lot of work because he tweaked his hamstring. like a year ago," Mularkey said. "So he's got some work to do."

If DGB can't stick on the field, the Titans will lack a defense-altering presence on the outside that Mariota needs to spread the field.

Optimism has streamed out of Tennessee in recent months, but there is still much work to be done before the receiver corps plays a major part in the offensive turnaround.

