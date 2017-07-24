Around the NFL

Mike Mitchell eyes No. 1 ranking for Steelers' defense

Published: Jul 24, 2017 at 02:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't owned a top-10 defense since 2012, when that Troy Polamalu-led team earned the No. 1 ranking for the fourth time in six seasons.

Since then, Pittsburgh watched a defensive erosion that had the Steelers cratering to the No. 21 ranked defense in 2015. A youth movement began last season, with Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, Cameron Heyward, Sean Davis, and Artie Burns playing impact roles, boosting Pittsburgh back into respectability. The No. 12 defense in the NFL last season is a far cry from what Steelers fans are used to watching.

Veteran safety Mike Mitchell joined Pittsburgh in 2014, during the Steelers' defensive decline. He told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Steelers' D has the pieces to climb back up the rankings.

"I think we've made some progress, I think we took some strides last year to become a better defense," Mitchell said. "But if we're not No. 1, we're not good enough.

"I think those guys were top three for five, six, seven years in a row. It's on our walls everywhere, the standard it's the standard. That's such a true statement. Until we're winning Super Bowls on a consistent basis and we're in the top three on a consistent basis, we've got a lot of work to do."

Mitchell's teammates agree with the positive outlook entering training camp.

"We're going to be a good defense this year," Bud Dupree said. "We plan on being great."

The Steelers young corps boasts playmakers at every level, giving Pittsburgh an enticing crew that could make the leap in 2017, if they can stay healthy.

"I think we have the right group of guys to work the right way to be successful," Mitchell said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.
news

Randall Cobb on 2-TD game in reunion with Aaron Rodgers: 'It's kind of like riding a bike'

Chalk up a W for Aaron Rodgers, wanna-be GM. For the first three weeks of the season, it seemed like Rodgers' insistence that the Packers acquire Randall Cobb was a superfluous waste of money. However, Week 4 told a different story in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
news

David Culley on 40-0 loss: Texans offense wouldn't have played well even with 'Joe Montana out there'

The Texans suffered the worst loss in franchise history in Sunday's embarrassing 40-0 wipeout at the hands of the Bills, and any optimism surrounding rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ has quickly evaporated.
news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson 'was aggressive when he needed to be' in first win with Jets

After imploring Jets rookie Zach Wilson to take the "boring" outlet pass at times, Robert Saleh was pleased with the strides he saw from his young QB in New York's win over Tennessee.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: '100% my call' to go for rushing record instead of kneeling out win 

After an interception with three seconds remaining, the Ravens didn't perform the perfunctory kneels. Instead, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ ran to the left edge before sliding down after earning five yards. 
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on play in loss: 'We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones played well on the rain-soaked night, tossing for chunk gains against heavy blitzes, getting the ball out quick and knowing where the open man would be.
news

Bill Belichick didn't 'really' think about going for it before Nick Folk's missed field goal

A game overflowing with hype very much came down to fourth-and-3 from the Buccaneers' 37-yard line with 59 seconds to go and the Patriots trailing, 19-17. Bill Belichick decided to go for a 56-yard field goal in the rain that missed and after the game said he didn't "really" think about going for it. 
news

Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader 

Amid all the histrionics of perhaps the most anticipated homecoming in NFL history, Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yardage.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Trevon Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continues a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. 
news

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's showdown against the Ravens with a concussion. Drew Lock started the second half for Denver.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'hopeful' about calf injury: 'Been in this situation too many times, it's getting real old'

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not return against the Seahawks after sustaining a calf injury in the first half. Rookie Trey Lance played the remainder of Sunday's game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW