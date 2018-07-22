Mike McGlinchey signs $18.3M rookie deal with 49ers

The mammoth McGlinchey, listed at 6-foot-8, 309 pounds, started at right tackle for the entire 2015 campaign before moving to the left side for his final two college seasons. His selection was an extension of the 49ers' $137.5 million investment in Jimmy G. San Francisco last year relied on a committee headed by Trent Brown at right tackle, which has been a sore spot since Anthony Davis first retired following the 2014 season.