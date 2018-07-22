Around the NFL

Mike McGlinchey signs $18.3M rookie deal with 49ers

Published: Jul 22, 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo can rest easy tonight. His other perimeter lineman is officially a 49er, a full week before training camp begins.

San Francisco signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey to his rookie contract on Sunday evening, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. The four-year deal is worth $18,341,876 million and is fully guaranteed, Pelissero added.

The 49ersannounced the signing Monday.

McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product was a consensus All-American at left tackle in 2017 but has been working on the opposite side this summer. It's where he projects to start the season as six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley remains one of the league's better blindside protectors.

The mammoth McGlinchey, listed at 6-foot-8, 309 pounds, started at right tackle for the entire 2015 campaign before moving to the left side for his final two college seasons. His selection was an extension of the 49ers' $137.5 million investment in Jimmy G. San Francisco last year relied on a committee headed by Trent Brown at right tackle, which has been a sore spot since Anthony Davis first retired following the 2014 season.

McGlinchey's signing leaves Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (1), Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (3), Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (4), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (7) and Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (8) as the remaining unsigned players from the top 10.

