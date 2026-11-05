Mike McDaniel to give moving upstairs a shot amid Chargers' offensive woes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Very little has worked this season for the Los Angeles Chargers' offense, which has not scored in 27 drives, or nine quarters. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is looking to zoom out for answers this weekend by calling plays from the coaches' box, as opposed to on the field.

The longtime play caller last worked from the box in his lone season as the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel reasoned that face-to-face communication, particularly with a new staff and in his first year working with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, was a priority for him up to this point. Head coach Jim Harbaugh approved the change ahead of this Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.

The Chargers rank last in points and expected points added per game, with McDaniel squarely on the hot seat.

"One of the things I want to try is call plays from the box to kind of see adjustments for myself and communicate with position coaches appropriately what things we can focus on between series," McDaniel said Thursday.

"Seems like a good action to take based on how things have gone this year, and realistically something that I've only brought up because I'm very confident in the rest of the offensive coaching staff and how they're able to set the tone and communicate information on the sidelines."

McDaniel typically calls plays from well behind where the ball is spotted. While other coaches and players hover closer to the action, he has more than enough room to pace as he contemplates and delivers the next call. McDaniel does this, he explained, in an effort to widen his view of the field and minimize blind spots.

"It's like watching tape," McDaniel said. "You train yourself over time to see the game on the field. One of the reasons I stand behind the ball so far is so that I can try to get a visual of all 22 (players), because (otherwise) you're so close to the ball you can kind of have your periphery shut out. That's not the case from the box. In an ideal world, if all things are equal and there's no negative from not being on the field, you can see the game better from up there."

McDaniel thought back to his time as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to '16, when current San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there. Shanahan called plays from the box during his Falcons stint.

"My experience with Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta kind of was the impetus for looking at it this way," McDaniel said.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.