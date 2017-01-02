Mike McCoy: I'll be coaching somewhere next season

Fired by the San Diego Chargers after Sunday's season finale, former head coach Mike McCoy has no plans to take a sabbatical year away from football.
"I'll be coaching somewhere next year," McCoy said Monday, via the San Diego Union-Tribune. "I don't know where yet. I'll make that decision. Whenever the right decision needs to be made, that's when I'll decide. There's no timetable. I definitely want to be a head coach again."
McCoy deserves credit for keeping the Chargers competitive despite two straight seasons of incredible attrition due to injuries. His teams ultimately fell short, though, due to an inability to maintain fourth-quarter leads.
The 44-year-old coach intends to take those lessons into his next coaching job.
"I'm such a better coach now than I was when I first got here," McCoy continued. "You learn a lot through adversity. What we faced the past two years, it's been tough. You can either get up and complain, or you can get up and move forward."
Prior to his four years in San Diego, McCoy developed a reputation in Denver as a strong play-caller capable of building offenses around the disparate skill sets of Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning.
Might John Elway consider his former offensive coordinator as Gary Kubiak's successor in Denver? Or is it only a matter of time before McCoy and Fox are reunited, with the quarterback whisperer mentoring a new Bears signal-caller this coming offseason?