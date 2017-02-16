Around the NFL

Mike McCoy: I can make Broncos' quarterbacks better

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 12:29 AM

The Broncos re-hiring of Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator might have been the best non-head coaching move by a new staff this offseason, in part because of McCoy's flexibility as a playcaller and Denver's uncertainty at the position.

In a recent interview, McCoy made it clear that both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch would be served well in his system.

"I've worked with all kinds of quarterbacks," McCoy told ESPN.com. "I think we can make an offense that works for all our quarterbacks. I think I can make any of our quarterbacks better and adjust to what they do best."

The reality is that McCoy is coming off a bit of an awkward situation. He was let go by another team in the division after finishing in last place for the second season in a row. His fate was sealed when the Chargers became the first and only team to lose to the woeful Cleveland Browns at the end of the season. He told KUSA-TV in Denver last week that he'd still like to be a head coach at some point, but that he's solely focused on getting the Broncos' offense on track.

"Sure I'd love to," McCoy said. "But I'll say this: I am 100 percent committed to doing whatever we can from this day forward to having a great offense. And most importantly help our team win. That's my No. 1 focus.

"I am so excited to be here and that's why I made the decision to come here because of the opportunity to work with Vance Joseph, John Elway, Mr. Bowlen, the Denver Broncos organization and all our fans. I owe it to all those people to go out there and get this offense rolling and do whatever it takes to get back to the top."

I think McCoy is smart enough to know that accomplishing goal No. 1 -- making either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch a quarterback capable of bringing this team to the playoffs -- will eventually lead to goal No. 2 -- becoming a head coach again. Just as McCoy's time in Denver, which saw him rotate from a collegiate-style Tim Tebow offense to a high-flying Peyton Manning system, led to his first foray into the coaching world, solving Denver's current quarterback conundrum could lead to a second.

