Mike McCoy: I can make Broncos' quarterbacks better

The reality is that McCoy is coming off a bit of an awkward situation. He was let go by another team in the division after finishing in last place for the second season in a row. His fate was sealed when the Chargers became the first and only team to lose to the woeful Cleveland Browns at the end of the season. He told KUSA-TV in Denver last week that he'd still like to be a head coach at some point, but that he's solely focused on getting the Broncos' offense on track.