Mike McCoy can guide San Diego Chargers past Denver Broncos

» Numerous schemes: Manning is one of the best rhythm passers in NFL history. He is exceptional at quickly delivering the ball after reaching the top of his drop, especially when he doesn't have to worry about rushers in his face in the pocket. That's why the Chargers can't afford to give Manning the same pressure/coverage schemes. If Peyton has a bead on an opponent's tactics, he will get the Broncos into the proper call to exploit it with effective counters. Therefore, the Chargers must abandon their conventional tendencies and keep Manning guessing in the pocket. If they are able to disrupt Manning's rhythm, they can dictate the terms and force the veteran into a disappointing game.