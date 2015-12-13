Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy takes back Packers' playcalling duties

Published: Dec 13, 2015 at 04:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Mike McCarthy is finally making the change that Packers fans have been asking for all season: he's taking over playcalling duties again.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that McCarthy will call plays against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon and beyond, according to a source informed of his plans. Offensive coordinator Tom Clements has called plays so far this season, and the results have not been pretty. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports first reported the news.

While Clements is hardly the only reason the Packers offense has languished this season, the team has struggled to get receivers open early in the down. Randall Cobb has endured a disappointing season, and the running game has been erratic. The team has been too reliant on Aaron Rodgers making magic late in the game.

Rodgers' Hail Mary completion against the Lions might have saved Green Bay's NFC North title hopes, but it wasn't enough to save Clements his duties. The Packers struggled to move the ball much of that game, like they have much of the season. McCarthy has been one of the best playcallers in the league since he took over as Packers coach, and it felt like an overreaction when he gave up the responsibilities following last season's NFC Championship meltdown.

