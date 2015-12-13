Mike McCarthy takes back Packers' playcalling duties

Rodgers' Hail Mary completion against the Lions might have saved Green Bay's NFC North title hopes, but it wasn't enough to save Clements his duties. The Packers struggled to move the ball much of that game, like they have much of the season. McCarthy has been one of the best playcallers in the league since he took over as Packers coach, and it felt like an overreaction when he gave up the responsibilities following last season's NFC Championship meltdown.