Mike McCarthy: James Starks in concussion protocol

Green Bay's banged-up backfield has been hit with another setback.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday that veteran runner James Starks is currently mired in the league's concussion protocol after his involvement in a car accident on Monday, per the team's official Twitter feed.
McCarthy emphasized that Starks is "OK," but his status for Sunday's showdown with the Chicago Bears is obviously up in the air.
Starks, 30, has led Green Bay's backfield in plays (31) and touches per tilt (9.1) since starter Eddie Lacy was lost to a season-ending ankle injury. More recently, though, ex-Seahawks back Christine Michael and receiver-turned-runner Ty Montgomery have carried the load, with the duo combining for 77 yards off 19 attempts in last Sunday's win over Seattle. Starks carried the ball just twice.
McCarthy went on to say Thursday that Montgomery could see up to 20 attempts against the Bears if the game script required it, noting, per the Green Bay Press Gazette: "He can get to that number if he had to."
The injury drains Green Bay's depth, but Starks is far from workhorse material of late. If anything, the door is wide open for Michael -- and even Montgomery -- to take the job for good.