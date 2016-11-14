Mike McCarthy: 'I'm not worried about' the Packers

Accustomed to years of regular-season domination, concerned pockets of Packers fans are eyeing the panic button after Sunday's 47-25 implosion against the Titans.
Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, though, isn't paid to freak out over the team's unexpected 4-5 start.
"I'm not worried about the football team. I'm just focused on the next step. Obviously we didn't like the outcome," McCarthy said Monday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "The video revealed a number of things we need to correct. I really like our football team, I love the guys I'm coaching and we have a lot of football left to play."
Defeated in three straight, the Packers sport a losing record after nine games for the first time since 2008. The team on Sunday was terrorized by a powerful, smothering, precise Titans offense that built a 25-point lead during the second quarter -- the largest first-half deficit in any career game started by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"Let's state the facts: I'm a highly successful NFL coach," McCarthy said. "So with that, I've never looked at the ride to this point as smooth. ... To me it's always bumpy and, to me, that's the joy of it."
Said McCarthy: "To me, you have to stay in tune with the now."