Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy: I'd 'love' to have Eddie Lacy back

Published: Jan 26, 2017 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Despite the recent upheaval in an underperforming backfield, the Green Bay Packers might just opt to stay the course in 2017.

Speaking at Thursday's season-ending news conference, coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that converted wideout Ty Montgomery will complete the transition to tailback in 2017.

"Talking with Ty in his exit interview, he's a running back," McCarthy explained. "So he wants to change his number and that's the way we're going so he'll spend the whole offseason clearly working at the running back position.

"Obviously, his ability to flex out and play receiver and do those types of things will be his secondary responsibility, but he will be on the depth chart as a running back."

It will be interesting to see if Montgomery is given a chance to handle the lead-back role after a full offseason to hone his fundamentals. At this point, he's more effective out of spread formations against nickel and dime defenses.

His competition for the job might just be a familiar name. In a slight surprise, McCarthy also made it clear that impending free agent Eddie Lacy would be welcomed back with open arms after a pair of disappointing seasons.

"Eddie Lacy, I'd love to see back," McCarthy said. "Eddie's going through a medical situation. I clearly understand his contract situation, so that's really something we're continuing to work through."

Lacy is a tricky evaluation for the Packers.

He missed the final 11 games of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in late October. Lacy averaged a career-high 5.07 yards per carry in a small sample size, breaking tackles and extending plays at the second level. On the other hand, his footwork had not returned to the preternaturally nimble form that sparked his success in 2013 and 2014, leaving him as an afterthought in the passing game.

There were even whispers that the extra weight he carried in 2015 had returned by October, pushing him closer to the 260-pound range.

The past two years have taught Green Bay's braintrust the value of quality depth at the position. Don't be surprised if general manager Ted Thompson adds to the position in the draft or free agency even if Lacy is re-signed to complement Montgomery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: Final play in 'MNF' loss to Rams was 'miscommunication' with offensive line

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray explained what happened with the final play in Monday night's loss to the Rams which ended in a game-ending sack.
news

Consistently outstanding Cooper Kupp makes more history in Rams win

Cooper Kupp topped 90 receiving yards for the ninth consecutive game, tying him with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995 season) and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 seasons, per NFL Research. 
news

No playoff spots clinched through Week 14 for just third time since 1978

With Monday night's Rams win over the Cardinals, 2021 -- the first 17-game campaign -- is only the third season without a clinched postseason berth through Week 14 since the NFL moved to a 16-game season in 1978, per NFL Research. The other such years were 1993 and 2014.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Behind excellent nights from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams defeated Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 30-23. 
news

Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.
news

36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant

Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022

Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW