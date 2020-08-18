Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy: Gerald McCoy's injury 'makes you sick on a personal level'

Published: Aug 18, 2020 at 08:58 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Gerald McCoy went down in a heap during the early portion of Cowboys practice on Monday holding his right leg. Ultimately, the former Pro Bowl defensive lineman suffered a ruptured quad tendon ending his season before it started.

Cowboys new coach Mike McCarthy had a guttural reaction to seeing the injury in the first padded practice.

"Very, very unfortunate," McCarthy said during a Tuesday morning videoconference. "It just makes you sick on a personal level, any time you see a player go through this type of injury. It was an injury that was in the drill work. I can't tell you just what he has meant to our D-line in the short time we've all been together. He's a big personality. Obviously an excellent football player. I thought he was in good spirits afterwards when I saw him and visited with him. He'll tackle this injury recovery just like he has tackled everything else. Big personality, has a good mindset based on what's in front of him but yeah definitely a loss and very, very unfortunate."

McCoy signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract in Dallas to be an anchor along the interior of D-line. McCarthy noted that the Cowboys believe they have the depth to withstand the season-long injury.

"The overall depth on the defensive line is something we feel we're in good shape there," McCarthy said. "But if you look at the dynamics of your whole football team, the younger players are always going to have to step up, close the gap between the younger less experienced players (and) the older, experienced players. To me, that's a challenge each and every year. When you have an injury to a Gerald McCoy, it definitely heightens the awareness and urgency of the younger players stepping up and taking this opportunity to contribute and be contributors to that particular unit."

Two of those young players McCarthy alluded to are Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore, who will have to step into McCoy's shoes.

McCarthy expects McCoy to stick around the team this year to help mentor the younger players.

"This is where he wants to be," the coach said of the 32-year-old defensive lineman.

Related Content

Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1
news

Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have hope injured defensive linemen Derek Barnett (ankle) and Javon Hargrave (pectoral) are back for the start of the regular season.
Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice
news

Jets rookie OT Mekhi Becton 'made himself known' at first padded practice

New York Jets rookie LT Mekhi Becton's presence is being felt on both sides of the ball after the first padded practice of training camp.
Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles impressed with 'explosive' rookie WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor was a surprise first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft, but rookie wideout is making an impression after the first padded practice of training camp.
Melvin Ingram sitting out practices due to contract issues
news

Melvin Ingram sitting out practices due to contract issues

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram has been in attendance at Los Angeles' practices, but is not taking part due to issues with his contract, which is entering its final year. 
Bears not allowing fans to attend games at Soldier Field indefinitely
news

Bears not allowing fans to attend games at Soldier Field indefinitely

The Chicago Bears will not play home games in front of fans indefinitely. The team announced the decision Monday, this after discussions were had about hosting a limited number of fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That was deemed unsafe.
Denver Broncos players heads onto the field under the Kansas City Chiefs pregame tunnel archway prior to kickoff of the NFL game in Kansas City, Mo.,Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. ( Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Chiefs finalize plans to host games with approximately 22 percent capacity

The reigning Super Bowl champions announced plans on Friday for a reduced attendance of approximately 22% the capacity at Arrowhead Stadium. 
Browns RB Nick Chubb evaluated for possible concussion
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb evaluated for possible concussion

Running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a possible concussion, per team senior staff writer Andrew Gribble. The Browns' star RB reportedly took a high hit from LB Mack Wilson, which may have resulted in the possible concussion. 
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith: 'I couldn't sleep at night' if I didn't try to return

It's difficult to believe that anyone thought Alex Smith would take an NFL field again after his life-altering compound fracture Yet, Smith is on track to return to football activities. He opened up about his return to the practice field on Monday.
General overall view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Falcons to play first two 2020 home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans in attendance

The Falcons announced Monday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also home to Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, will not host public spectators for the month of September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  
Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins flips the football away after making a catch as wide receivers run drills during an NFL football workout Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) back soon

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects wideout DeAndre Hopkins back at practice soon. Hopkins missed his second day after suffering a sore hamstring.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green (hamstring) ends practice early in 'precautionary' measure

A.J. Green appeared to tweak his hamstring during Bengals practice Monday, ending his day early, though he didn't seem too concerned about it. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment.
