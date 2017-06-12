Mike McCarthy excuses Packers vets from minicamp

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced the decision Monday, continuing a policy that excuses veterans with a certain level of experience from the team's mandatory minicamp. The Packers are set to begin camp on Tuesday.
This is a move that simply makes sense. For a group of players who have been in the same system for years, it's far more valuable for McCarthy to use the time to maximize his reps with the younger crowd. Teaching time is already at a premium, and this gives the coaching staff a chance to get its hands on the future of the franchise.
For the veterans, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it's also a much-deserved mental break. After playing deep into the postseason, there was little respite between offseason commitments, recovery training and offseason training activities. It's hard to measure the boost that comes with a long weekend, but McCarthy is hoping it's another step back toward the playoffs.