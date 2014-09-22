Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy: Eddie Lacy needs to play better

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 12:32 PM

Eddie Lacy was supposed to be one of the best running backs in football this season. He was supposed to be a key cog in one of the NFL's potent offenses.

None of that has come to fruition for the Green Bay Packers through three weeks. The Packers have been a middling offensive unit and Lacy simply isn't getting it done.

Sunday was the low point: Lacy was tackled in the end zone for a safety and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Five of his 11 carries gained no yards or worse. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has yet to find the end zone and has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

On Monday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy stated the obvious.

"Eddie needs to play better," McCarthy said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm not going to do this anymore. I don't correct individuals in the media. We've seen the film, corrections have been made, our running game wasn't nearly what it needed to be. Not even close."

As NFL Media's Mike Mayock artfully pointed out Monday, the Lions gave Green Bay the opportunity to succeed on the ground in Week 3. Detroit regularly played four-man fronts, but the Packers got beat at the point of attack too often and Lacy wasn't good enough to make up for it.

Success in the backfield will set up success for Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy's message through the media was clear: Lacy needs to start carrying his weight.

