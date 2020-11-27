Mike McCarthy defends fake punt call in fourth quarter of Cowboys' loss to Washington

With the Dallas Cowboys trailing their rivals from Washington by just four points early in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving, coach Mike McCarthy made what could be the consequential call of the 2020 NFC East race.

On fourth-and-10 from their own 24 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, the Cowboys trotted out the punt team after their third scoreless drive of the half. But instead of attempting to flip field position, McCarthy, special teams coordinator John Fassel and Dallas tried to fake out Washington with a double-reverse sweep to Cedrick Wilson﻿. However, Wilson's circuitous route behind the formation allowed Washington to recover, locate and tackle him one yard behind the line of scrimmage.

On the very next play, Washington rookie running Antonio Gibson took a handoff 23 yards to the house to put the Football Team up 10 and put Thursday's clash "atop" the NFC East out of reach.

Following Dallas' 41-16 loss -- yes, it got out of hand quickly after McCarthy's failed fake -- the embattled Cowboys coach defended the decision to attempt a fake punt down four points with plenty of time to go in the fourth quarter.

"You won't get anywhere if you're thinking about negatives all the time," McCarthy said. "Obviously it was a solid play call, it's a good play design. Their gunner made a good play, came off of it. He put us in a high-low read for Cedrick.

"You never convert them obviously if you don't call them and if you don't believe in them. I clearly understood the situation when it was called."

McCarthy's power of positivity did not take hold Thursday evening, though he can't be blamed for lack of trying.

At the tail end of what has been a traumatic 72 hours for the Cowboys -- strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul died Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency at Dallas' facility -- McCarthy attempted to light a spark under his team on a national stage. The Cowboys had just wasted a golden opportunity on their prior drive after Jaylon Smith was tackled four yards short of a pick-six and Dallas' offense could only convert his effort into three points.