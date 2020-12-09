Mike McCarthy: Cowboys had no answer for 'astronomical' Ravens rushing effort 

Entering Tuesday, the Cowboys defense was last in the NFC East and last in the league in run defense. Neither of those changed.

Ravens running back ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ had a game-high 101 yards, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ had 94 yards and rookie ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ added 71. Baltimore turned in just the second NFL game over the last two seasons in which a team has had three players rush for 70-plus yards, per NFL Research. The other was the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of this year -- against the Cowboys.

With the game rescheduled from its original Thursday slot, the Cowboys had ample time to prepare for a short-handed Ravens offense. It made no matter.

"It's disappointing. We had a lot of time going into this game," McCarthy said. "This was a great opportunity tonight and we obviously didn't take advantage of it."

No, instead the Ravens had an astronomical rushing performance and the Cowboys simply had another frustrating one.

"Frankly, we need to play better. The fourth quarter of the season is upon us," McCarthy said. "Our goal is to finish strong."