Mike Mayock's best available players entering second round

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 06:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Mayock_1400x1000
Mike Mayock

NFL Media draft analyst

What's left of Mike Mayock's top 100 players after the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft? Here are the best players available entering Day 2:

  1. Courtney Upshaw, DE, Alabama
    1. Cordy Glenn, OT, Georgia
    2. Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State
    3. Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall
    4. Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech
    5. Jonathan Martin, OT, Stanford
    6. Jeff Allen, OT, Illinois
    7. Amini Silatolu, G, Midwestern State
    8. Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford
    9. Casey Hayward, CB, Vanderbilt
  1. Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin
    1. Devon Still, DT, Penn State
    2. Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson
    3. Bobby Massie, OT, Mississippi
    4. Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana
    5. Lavonte David, OLB, Nebraska
    6. Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson
    7. Josh Robinson, CB, Central Florida
    8. Cam Johnson, DE, Virginia
    9. Alshon Jeffery, WR, South Carolina
  1. Mike Adams, OT, Ohio State
    1. Andre Branch, OLB, Clemson
    2. Brian Quick, WR, Appalachian State
    3. Janoris Jenkins, CB, North Alabama
    4. Kendall Reyes, DT, Connecticut
    5. Josh Norman, CB, Coastal Carolina
    6. Derek Wolfe, DT, Cincinnati
    7. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Florida International
    8. Brandon Boykin, CB, Georgia
    9. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, California
  1. Rueben Randle, WR, LSU
    1. Alameda Ta'amu, DT, Washington
    2. Brandon Taylor, SS, LSU
    3. Kelechi Osemele, G, Iowa State
    4. Kirk Cousins, QB, Michigan State
    5. Olivier Vernon, DE, Miami
    6. Mychal Kendricks, ILB, California
    7. Mike Martin, DT, Michigan
    8. LaMichael James, RB, Oregon
    9. Brock Osweiler, QB, Arizona State

  1. Tyrone Crawford, DE, Boise State
    1. Ronnell Lewis, OLB, Oklahoma
    2. Dwight Bentley, CB, Louisiana-Lafayette
    3. Brandon Brooks, G, Miami (Ohio)
    4. Isaiah Pead, RB, Cincinnati
    5. Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska
    6. Philip Blake, C, Baylor
    7. DeQuan Menzie, FS, Alabama
    8. Sean Spence, OLB, Miami
    9. Lamar Miller, RB, Miami
  1. Billy Winn, DE, Boise State
    1. Jonathan Massaquoi, DE, Troy
    2. Ben Jones, C, Georgia
    3. Demario Davis, OLB, Arkansas State
    4. Leonard Johnson, CB, Iowa State
    5. Bernard Pierce, RB, Temple
    6. Marvin Jones, WR, California
    7. Jamell Fleming, CB, Oklahoma
    8. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Rutgers
    9. Orson Charles, TE, Georgia

  1. Chris Polk, RB, Washington
    1. Frank Alexander, DE, Oklahoma
    2. Trevor Guyton, DE, California
    3. Donald Stephenson, OT, Oklahoma
    4. Ryan Broyles, WR, Oklahoma
    5. Bobby Wagner, OLB, Utah State
    6. Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State
    7. Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina
