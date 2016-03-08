Mike Mayock's 2016 NFL Draft position rankings 2.0

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 03:54 AM
Mike Mayock

NFL Media draft analyst

With the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Mike Mayock unveils the second of his position-by-position rankings for the 2016 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

  1. Carson Wentz, North Dakota State
  2. Jared Goff, California
  3. Paxton Lynch, Memphis
  4. Connor Cook, Michigan State
  5. Dak Prescott, Mississippi State

Running back

  1. Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
  2. Derrick Henry, Alabama
  3. Devontae Booker, Utah
  4. Kenneth Dixon, Louisiana Tech
  5. C.J. Prosise, Notre Dame

Rise: Prosise (NR)
Fall:Jordan Howard, Indiana (5)

Wide receiver

  1. Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
  2. Corey Coleman, Baylor
  3. Josh Doctson, TCU
  4. Will Fuller, Notre Dame
    T-5. Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma
    T-5. Michael Thomas, Ohio State

Rise: Doctson (4), Fuller (5), Shepard (NR)
Fall: Thomas (3)

Tight end

  1. Hunter Henry, Arkansas
  2. Austin Hooper, Stanford
  3. Jerrell Adams, South Carolina
  4. Nick Vannett, Ohio State
  5. Ben Braunecker, Harvard

Rise: Braunecker (NR)
Fall:Henry Krieger Coble, Iowa (5)

Offensive tackle

  1. Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
  2. Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
  3. Jack Conklin, Michigan State
  4. Taylor Decker, Ohio State
    T-5. Germain Ifedi, Texas A&M
    T-5. Jason Spriggs, Indiana

Rise: Ifedi (NR), Spriggs (NR)
Fall:Willie Beavers, Western Michigan (5)

Guard

  1. Cody Whitehair, Kansas State
  2. Joshua Garnett, Stanford
  3. Christian Westerman, Arizona State
  4. Vadal Alexander, LSU
  5. Connor McGovern, Missouri

Rise: Garnett (3), Westerman (4), McGovern (NR)
Fall: Alexander (2), Graham Glasgow, Michigan (5)

Center

  1. Ryan Kelly, Alabama
  2. Nick Martin, Notre Dame
  3. Max Tuerk, USC
  4. Evan Boehm, Missouri
    T-5. Graham Glasgow, Michigan
    T-5. Jack Allen, Michigan State

Rise: Glasgow (NR)
Fall: Allen (5)

Interior defensive line

  1. DeForest Buckner, Oregon
  2. Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
  3. Jarran Reed, Alabama
  4. A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
  5. Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss

Rise: Rankins (3), Reed (4), Robinson (5)
Fall: Nkemdiche (2)

Edge rusher

  1. Joey Bosa, Ohio State
  2. Leonard Floyd, Georgia
  3. Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
  4. Shaq Lawson, Clemson
    T-5. Kamalei Correa, Boise State
    T-5. Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State

Rise: Floyd (4), Correa (NR), Ogbah (NR)
Fall: Spence (2), Lawson (3), Kevin Dodd, Clemson (5)

Linebacker

  1. Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
    1. Myles Jack, UCLA
    2. Darron Lee, Ohio State
    3. Reggie Ragland, Alabama
    4. Deion Jones, LSU

Rise: Lee (4)
Fall: Ragland (3)

Cornerback

  1. Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
  2. Eli Apple, Ohio State
  3. Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
  4. William Jackson III, Houston
  5. Mackensie Alexander, Clemson

Rise: Hargreaves (2), Apple (4), Burns (NR), Jackson (NR)
Fall: Alexander (3), Cyrus Jones, Alabama (5)
Note:Jalen Ramsey, Florida State (1), moves to safety

Safeties

  1. Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
  2. Karl Joseph, West Virginia
  3. Vonn Bell, Ohio State
  4. Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah
  5. K.J. Dillon, West Virgina

Rise: Dillon (NR)
Fall: Joseph (1), Bell (2), Darien Thompson, Boise State (3), Jeremy Cash, Duke (5)
Note:Ramsey moves from cornerback

