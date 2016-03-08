Mike Mayock's 2016 NFL Draft position rankings 2.0

With the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, Mike Mayock unveils the second of his position-by-position rankings for the 2016 NFL Draft.
Quarterback
- Carson Wentz, North Dakota State
- Jared Goff, California
- Paxton Lynch, Memphis
- Connor Cook, Michigan State
- Dak Prescott, Mississippi State
Running back
- Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
- Derrick Henry, Alabama
- Devontae Booker, Utah
- Kenneth Dixon, Louisiana Tech
- C.J. Prosise, Notre Dame
Wide receiver
- Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
- Corey Coleman, Baylor
- Josh Doctson, TCU
- Will Fuller, Notre Dame
T-5. Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma
T-5. Michael Thomas, Ohio State
Rise: Doctson (4), Fuller (5), Shepard (NR)
Fall: Thomas (3)
Tight end
- Hunter Henry, Arkansas
- Austin Hooper, Stanford
- Jerrell Adams, South Carolina
- Nick Vannett, Ohio State
- Ben Braunecker, Harvard
Offensive tackle
- Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
- Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame
- Jack Conklin, Michigan State
- Taylor Decker, Ohio State
T-5. Germain Ifedi, Texas A&M
T-5. Jason Spriggs, Indiana
Guard
- Cody Whitehair, Kansas State
- Joshua Garnett, Stanford
- Christian Westerman, Arizona State
- Vadal Alexander, LSU
- Connor McGovern, Missouri
Center
- Ryan Kelly, Alabama
- Nick Martin, Notre Dame
- Max Tuerk, USC
- Evan Boehm, Missouri
T-5. Graham Glasgow, Michigan
T-5. Jack Allen, Michigan State
Rise: Glasgow (NR)
Fall: Allen (5)
Interior defensive line
- DeForest Buckner, Oregon
- Sheldon Rankins, Louisville
- Jarran Reed, Alabama
- A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama
- Robert Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
Rise: Rankins (3), Reed (4), Robinson (5)
Fall: Nkemdiche (2)
Edge rusher
- Joey Bosa, Ohio State
- Leonard Floyd, Georgia
- Noah Spence, Eastern Kentucky
- Shaq Lawson, Clemson
T-5. Kamalei Correa, Boise State
T-5. Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State
Linebacker
- Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame
- Myles Jack, UCLA
- Darron Lee, Ohio State
- Reggie Ragland, Alabama
- Deion Jones, LSU
Rise: Lee (4)
Fall: Ragland (3)
Cornerback
- Vernon Hargreaves, Florida
- Eli Apple, Ohio State
- Artie Burns, Miami (Fla.)
- William Jackson III, Houston
- Mackensie Alexander, Clemson
Rise: Hargreaves (2), Apple (4), Burns (NR), Jackson (NR)
Fall: Alexander (3), Cyrus Jones, Alabama (5)
Note:Jalen Ramsey, Florida State (1), moves to safety
Safeties
- Jalen Ramsey, Florida State
- Karl Joseph, West Virginia
- Vonn Bell, Ohio State
- Miles Killebrew, Southern Utah
- K.J. Dillon, West Virgina
Rise: Dillon (NR)
Fall: Joseph (1), Bell (2), Darien Thompson, Boise State (3), Jeremy Cash, Duke (5)
Note:Ramsey moves from cornerback