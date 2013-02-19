Mike Mayock, Gil Brandt on 2013 NFL Draft prospects

Get a head start on Tuesday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today we're joined in studio by the Green Bay Packers' James Jones, whose 14 receiving touchdowns led the NFL in 2012, and cornerback Terrell Thomas, who once led the New York Giants in tackles and now is trying to come back from two consecutive season-ending ACL injuries.
Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:
» With the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine just days away, it's time to get serious, and that means NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's annual media conference call. When you're done with Mayock's takeaways, delve in to legendary NFL personnel man Gil Brandt's Hot 100 prospects.
» Elliot Harrison reveals what fans of all 32 teams should watch for at the combine.
» Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah runs down the top speedsters to watch.
» Check out NFL Network today for more on New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis' exclusive sitdown with NFL Network health & safety chief correspondent Andrea Kremer. Meanwhile, Adam Schein explains why the Jets must trade Revis to either the San Francisco 49ers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
» NFL Evolution reports on the advice Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson gave to teammate Jahvid Best on whether or not Best should retire because of multiple concussions.
» Should low blocks be banned in the NFL? Ian Rapoport has the latest from the competition committee meetings in Indianapolis.
» The Green Bay Packers are more about small tweaks than wholesale rebuilding. Gregg Rosenthal breaks down what they need to do this offseason. Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what the Packers and 31 other NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.
» Rookie Andrew Luck stared down reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in Week 5 of the 2012 season, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers in one of last season's most thrilling regular-season games. Relive that instant classic tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.