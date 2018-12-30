Around the NFL

Mike Mayock a strong candidate for Raiders GM job

Published: Dec 30, 2018 at 08:30 AM
Nick Shook

Mike Mayock could soon bring his years of experience and beloved terminology to an NFL front office.

Mayock has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant Raiders general manager position and has already interviewed with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Raiders have fulfilled the Rooney Rule requirements, Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation, meaning they are able to make a hiring decision at their choosing without needing to conduct additional interviews.

Mayock has spent more than a decade with NFL Network, beginning work in 2004. He played college football at Boston College and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1981.

Mayock has built a strong reputation for his draft prospect analysis, spending the pre-draft process as a prominent member of NFL Network's combine, pro day and draft coverage. His scouting reports are revered, as are his mock drafts, which aren't revealed until the eve of the draft.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken provided additional information after the initial news broke:

