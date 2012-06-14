Mike Jenkins reportedly leaving Dallas to rehab in Florida

Disgruntled Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins has refused the team's request that he rehabilitates his shoulder in Dallas, opting instead to travel to South Florida and do his rehab work there, a source told the Dallas Morning News.
Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that Jenkins is likely going to be on the physically-unable-to-perform list when training camp begins.
Jenkins had offseason surgery on his shoulder. He has asked the team for a trade, unhappy that the Cowboys signed free-agent cornerback Brandon Carr and drafted Morris Claiborne in the first round. The Cowboys have said Jenkins is not on the trading block.