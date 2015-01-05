Mike Holmgren says he's done coaching

Mike Holmgren is closing the door on a coaching comeback.
"That's it," the former Packers and Seahawks legend said Monday after telling Seattle's KJR-AM that the San Francisco 49ers were "not interested" in hiring him to replace the departed Jim Harbaugh, per the Bay Area News Group.
Saying that he was offered other NFL jobs last week, Holmgren acknowledged that only the Niners gig interested him. He reportedly turned down the Oakland Raiders, per Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Holmgren, 66, has been out of the league since his unsuccessful front-office run with the Cleveland Browns. He told The MMQB in July that he's "quote-unquote retired," before changing that to "semi-retired."
Holmgren always finds a way to keep his name in the news cycle, but he sounds ready to walk away from the game in 2015.
