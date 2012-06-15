 Skip to main content
Mike Holmgren extends olive branch to Jim Brown

Published: Jun 14, 2012 at 09:12 PM

The feud between Jim Brown and the Cleveland Browns might be coming to an unexpected end soon, as both Brown and team president Mike Holmgren said Thursday that they would be willing to try to talk out their differences.

The Plain Dealer reported that Holmgren mentioned the idea of reconciliation during his Thursday press conference.

"I would like Jim Brown to come and be a part of this and feel comfortable doing that," Holmgren said. "I would welcome him with open arms."

The Hall of Fame running back, considered by many the greatest player in NFL history, was an advisor to Browns owner Randy Lerner until he was fired in 2010, shortly after Holmgren came on board. Brown declined to attend the team's Ring of Honor ceremony that year, and often has criticized the team's moves.

But The Plain Dealer reported that Brown was appreciative of Holmgren's most recent offer.

"If that's what Holmgren said, it just shows a lot of class on his part," Brown said. "I've always been attracted to anyone who has the class to reach out."

